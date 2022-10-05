TONIGHT: Clear, calm & pleasant tonight. It’s going to be great viewing for the International Space Station flyover at 7:44pm for 6 minutes. Look northwest for its appearance and southeast for its disappearance. There is a waxing gibbous moon tonight, and it’s getting brighter, so stargazing will be affected some by the moon, but it will feel very nice with temps in the upper 70s by 7pm. Sunset is 6:46pm tonight in Little Rock. Low temps will be a little warmer thanks to a shift to a southwesterly wind, bringing lows to the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: It will be the warmest day for the next 7 days Thursday with high temps in the upper 80s and a few 90°F temps possible farther south. Sunny with a northwesterly wind around 5-10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: A cold front comes through Friday, bringing temperatures down to the low 80s Friday afternoon and 70s this weekend! No chance for rain until Wednesday, October 12.

