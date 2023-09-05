OVERNIGHT: It will stay warm this evening with temperatures in the 80s for much of it. Showers and storms move in to northwest Arkansas first later tonight. Some storms could be strong to severe for NWA & parts of the Ozarks later tonight. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until midnight including: Fayetteville, Bentonville, Eureka Springs, Alma & Huntsville.

WEDNESDAY: Hot weather lasts through mid-week with high temps in the mid 90s Wednesday afternoon. A few showers and storms will be possible for central Arkansas Wednesday, but coverage will be fairly limited as the cold front stalls.

WHAT’S NEXT: Thursday will still be hot, but not as uncomfortable as the beginning on the week. A second cold front Saturday will bring much more pleasant weather for the weekend and in to next week.