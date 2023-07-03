OVERNIGHT: Storms clear out tonight with partly cloudy and warm conditions. Temperatures will be in the 80s for much of the evening. In addition to spotting fireworks in the night sky, we’ll be able to catch the supermoon (July’s full moon), which will appear a little larger and brighter tonight. Moonrise is 9:16pm and moonset is 6:59am Tuesday morning.
INDEPENDENCE DAY: We’ll still see plenty of sunshine through the day for the Fourth of July across the state. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with showers and storms developing later in the day. Wind and hail will be the primary threats, along with brief heavy rain and lightning. Rain and storm coverage should lessen by the time fireworks are set off after 9pm, with only one or two storms likely remaining. Sunset is 8:26pm July 4th.
WHAT’S NEXT: Some more showers and storms are expected Wednesday, with hot temps staying in the mid 90s Wednesday afternoon. A cold front comes through Thursday, bringing high temps down to the 80s for the end of the work week. Heating back up for this weekend.
