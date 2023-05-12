OVERNIGHT: There is a chance for an isolated shower or storm this evening with a better chance for additional rain late tonight & overnight. Rain should end before sunrise. Temperatures will be around 80°F through 8pm and 70s the rest of the night.

SATURDAY: More sunshine returns Saturday afternoon with temps heating up near 90°F. A few showers and storms will be possible later in the day, but coverage should remain isolated. West Arkansas has a better shot for seeing additional rain Saturday evening.

WHAT’S NEXT: Isolated shower and storm chances stick around through the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Mother’s Day on Sunday will be in the low 90s. Slightly cooler and drier weather moves in later next week.