TONIGHT: A pleasant start to the work week will lead to a calm, quiet and cool night. Temperatures lower to the 70s by 7pm and to the 60s from 9pm through midnight. Low temps will bottom out in the low 50s in central Arkansas with some 40s farther north.

TUESDAY: It will be a little warmer Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid 80s with sunshine and dry conditions. Relative humidity remains low, but wind should stay calm out of the northeast around 5mph, so red flag warnings are not expected. Wildfire danger remains elevated with no rain in sight.

WHAT’S NEXT: Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest days this week with Thursday likely to see some 90s across south Arkansas. A cold front comes through Friday, bringing cooler temperatures to round of the work week into the weekend.

