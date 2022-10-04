TONIGHT: It will be clear, calm & dry tonight. Temperatures warmed to the low 80s Tuesday afternoon and should cool fairly quickly. Down to the 70s by 6pm, 60s by 10pm and back to the 50s again after midnight. Some 40s are also expected elsewhere around the state.

WEDNESDAY: It will be warm and sunny Wednesday with high temps in the mid 80s and low with a calm northerly wind. The average high temperature in Little Rock this time of year is 79°F.

WHAT’S NEXT: Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days this week with Thursday closer to 90°F. Afternoon temps drop to the 70s Friday into the weekend with low 50s in the mornings Saturday through Monday.

