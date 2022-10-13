TONIGHT: It will be chilly tonight with low temps dropping to the 40s closer to sunrise. Clear, dry and calm with a westerly wind of around 5mph.

FRIDAY: Fire danger remains enhanced, especially over north Arkansas, where another Red Flag Warning goes in effect from noon until 8pm. More counties have been added to extreme fire danger and the drought continues to worsen. It will be warm, sunny & breezy Friday with high temps in the mid 80s.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain chances increase Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in the upper 80s but take a dive Sunday. High temps close to 70°F to round out the weekend with cold weather next week. Mornings drop to the 30s Tuesday & Wednesday mornings with afternoon highs in the 60s.

