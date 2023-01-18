OVERNIGHT: Temperatures will cool down overnight…eventually into the low 40s by sunrise. Clouds will clear by evening and wind will be breezy out of the southwest 10-15mph.

THURSDAY: It will finally feel like Winter Thursday with temperatures in the low 50s for highs by the afternoon. It will be windy, dry and sunny with westerly wind 15-20mph earlier in the day, eventually switching to northwesterly by evening. Gusts could get up to 30mph Thursday.

WHAT’S NEXT: Mornings return to the 30s by Friday and stay that way into next week with highs in the 50s. There is low end rain chance for some showers Saturday evening into Sunday and again Tuesday of next week.