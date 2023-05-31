OVERNIGHT: It will stay dry tonight with temperatures in the 80s till 9pm and 70s afterwards. Low temps will drop to the upper 60s near sunrise. Wind will be light out of the east.

THURSDAY: June starts off sunny with hot temps in the low 90s by afternoon. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible, but most of Arkansas will stay dry Thursday.

WHAT’S NEXT: Slightly higher rain chances develop Friday & Saturday afternoons with temps staying at or around 90°F. It will be a little drier with more sunshine next week.