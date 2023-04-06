OVERNIGHT: It will be chilly tonight with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s across the state. Any rain will remain over southeast Arkansas, but no storms are anticipated. Breezy conditions continue with northeasterly wind around 15mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cool with temps in the low 60s Friday. The average high temperature this time of year is 70°F.

EASTER WEEKEND: Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the upper 40s in the morning. Should be good running weather for those participating in the Run to Rebuild Rock City 5K or 10K starting at Capitol and Main. Easter will be beautiful with low 70s and sunshine. Mid to upper 70s are on tap for much of next week with mostly sunny conditions.