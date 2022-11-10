TONIGHT: It will be the last mild night for a while across the state. It is 77°F this afternoon in Little Rock. Low temperatures drop to the low 50s near sunrise with mostly clear and calm conditions. Clouds increase overnight into tomorrow morning.

FRIDAY: It will be chilly, cloudy and breezy Friday with high temps over 15 degrees cooler in the upper 50s. A few light, cold rain showers will be possible throughout the day and Friday evening. NWA could see a few snowflakes mixed in, but accumulation is not anticipated.

WHAT’S NEXT: This weekend is going to be cold with frigid mornings near and subfreezing. High temps around 50°F with sunshine and dry conditions. There is a possibility of a wintry mix late Monday night into early Tuesday morning for central Arkansas. Snow looks more likely for north Arkansas, with some accumulation possible ~1″. No winter impacts anticipated for Little Rock, as any snow or sleet that does fall will not stick. Work and school will not be impacted. The cold weather continues through the rest of next week with another chance for some wintry weather Thursday night over north Arkansas.

