OVERNIGHT: It will be beautiful weather for the Arkansas Travs’ Home Opener at Dickey-Stephens in North Little Rock. First pitch is at 6pm and temps will be in the low to mid 70s with a light southeasterly breeze. Temps will cool to the 60s by 8pm and 50s by midnight. Low temperatures will bottom out closer to 50°F around sunrise at 6:41am. Little Rock’s average low this time of year is 49°F.

WEDNESDAY: It will be a little warmer Wednesday with clouds building by evening. High temps in the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon with more southeasterly wind at 5-10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: While there is a slim shot for an isolated shower Thursday, the better rain chance comes Saturday. Some sporadic showers and a few general thunderstorms will be possible ahead of a cold front entering in from the west. At this time, severe weather is not anticipated Saturday. Sunshine and slightly cooler weather returns Sunday to round out the weekend.