OVERNIGHT: Much of Monday evening & night will be quiet, with rain redeveloping across the state after midnight. Temps will be in the 80s till 9pm then dropping to the 70s afterwards. Clouds gradually increase the later in the night it goes, with a consistent northwesterly wind around 5-10mph.
TUESDAY: Showers and few storms are likely Tuesday morning, especially over the southern half of the state. Another ¼” of rain will be possible for Little Rock, with higher amounts more likely farther south and within thunderstorms. Afternoon temps will warm to the mid 80s after rain clears out.
WHAT’S NEXT: Temps heat back to the 90s by mid-week with storms possible later Wednesday. A few storms could be strong to severe, with gusty wind the primary threat as of now. Rian chances diminish Thursday into the weekend, but a few sporadic afternoon storms are still possible.
