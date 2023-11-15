OVERNIGHT: Clouds continue to increase through the night with temperatures milder because of it. Temps will be in the 50s much of the night with low temps in the upper 40s closer to sunrise.

THURSDAY: It will be another warm afternoon Thursday with high temps closer to 70°F and mostly cloudy conditions. Southeasterly wind will be sustained around 5-10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: A cold front will bring cooler weather for the weekend and very slim shot for some sprinkles Friday afternoon. Saturday and Sunday will wake up in the low 40s with afternoons in the low 60s. Rain builds in Sunday night, throughout the day Monday and clears late Tuesday morning. Thanksgiving and the day before will be sunny, dry & chilly.