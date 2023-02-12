OVERNIGHT: After reaching the low 60s with lots of sunshine Super Bowl Sunday, temperatures will cool down. It will be clear all night. Temps in the 50s through 8pm and upper 40s by the end of the game. Low 40s overnight. Southwesterly wind 5-10mph will pick up to 10-15mph late tonight and overnight.

MONDAY: It will warm up close to 70°F Monday afternoon with a sunny start and clouds building in by evening. Westerly wind will be sustained around 10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Widespread rain moves in Tuesday. It will be a soggy Valentine’s Day with showers and few general thunderstorms. Much of the rain will fall through the morning and midday hours before tapering off by early evening. Any dinner plans should be rain-free, but you’ll need the umbrella through the daytime hours. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s with windy conditions out of the south at 15-25mph. Gusts could range higher than that. Wednesday we catch a break from the rain before storms roll back in Wednesday night into early Thursday.