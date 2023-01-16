OVERNIGHT: Wind will calm down tonight with mild temperatures in the 60s through 11pm. Low temperatures will be warmer than the average high in the mid 50s with mostly cloudy conditions with a few light showers possible overnight.

TUESDAY: Clouds linger through the morning with breaks of sun throughout the day Tuesday. High temperatures will be near 70°F and a light southerly wind.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain and thunderstorms move in Wednesday, some of which could be strong to severe. Wind is the largest threat with these storms, but isolated hail and a tornado cannot be ruled out. The higher risk for severe storms is over southeast Arkansas. Timing for central Arkansas will be around 11am through 5pm, with storms exiting the state entirely by 10pm Wednesday night. More seasonable and dry weather moves in Thursday into the start of the weekend.