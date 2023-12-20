OVERNIGHT: Clouds continue to build in tonight, with temperatures in the 40s for the evening and 30s overnight. Much of Arkansas should stay above freezing, but will be cold.
THURSDAY: It will be calm, partly sunny & milder Thursday with high temperatures near 60°F. Winter officially starts Thursday at 9:27pm cdt.
WHAT’S NEXT: Rain moves in to west Arkansas late Thursday night and tracks through central Arkansas overnight. Rain will be light and spotty Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be a washout for Christmas Eve. Showers linger into early Christmas Day before tapering off by the end of it.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
