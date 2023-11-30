OVERNIGHT: Rainy, breezy & chilly conditions last through the evening, with rain lessening overnight. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not expected. Another ¼” of rain is likely across central Arkansas. Temperatures will slowly warm a few degrees as a warm front lifts through the state tonight. It will be in the low 50s the majority of the night with windy conditions farther south and east. A wind advisory goes in effect 9pm Thursday night for several hours for wind gusts up to 30-40mph.
FRIDAY: Rain clears well before sunrise Friday with a cloudy start to the day. More sunshine comes through by Friday afternoon, with temperatures in the mid 60s.
WHAT’S NEXT: It will be a nice weekend with a good mix of sunshine and clouds. Mornings will be in the low 40s with afternoons in the low 60s. Rain is not expected in the 7-day period.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.