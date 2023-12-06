OVERNIGHT: Clear and calm conditions last tonight with cool temps. It will be in the 40s much of the evening, with upper 30s close to sunrise.

THURSDAY: It will be milder Thursday with high temperatures in the low 60s and feeling more like early Spring. More clouds build in later in the day with a stronger southerly wind at 10-15mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain moves in late Friday night for central Arkansas, with some storms. The strongest storms are still anticipated during the day Saturday, with rain breaking apart by Saturday night. Some storms earlier Saturday could be strong to severe, particularly over south and east Arkansas. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s around lunch Saturday before cooling quickly behind a strong cold front. The weekend will be windy, with sunshine back in the forecast Sunday.