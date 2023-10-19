OVERNIGHT: It will be clear and dry tonight, with temperatures in the 70s till 8pm and 60s by 9pm. Low temps drop to the 50s near sunrise.

FRIDAY: Warm and dry conditions continue Friday with high temps in the low to mid 80s across the state. Wind will be out of the northwest with gusts up to 15mph in the afternoon.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunshine & 80s last all weekend with a better chance for rain Thursday next week.