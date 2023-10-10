OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase tonight and overnight, keeping temps milder in central & south Arkansas. Lows will be in the mid 60s, rather than the upper 50s with a light southerly wind.
WEDNESDAY: The morning starts off cloudy in central & southern Arkansas, with more sunshine by the end of the day. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s Wednesday afternoon with southerly wind picking up to 10-15mph and gusts closer to 20mph.
WHAT’S NEXT: A strong cold front moves through Friday, bringing windy conditions during the day and cooler temps this weekend into next week.
