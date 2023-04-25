OVERNIGHT: Rain lingers through the night with temperatures in the 50s. Easterly wind will be sustained at 5-10mph. Severe storms are not anticipated tonight.

WEDNESDAY: Rain lasts into Wednesday, with some storms possible Wednesday evening and night for Little Rock. Heavy rain, lightning and thunder will accompany these, with a low end threat for some hail over south Arkansas. High temperatures will be in the low 60s Wednesday with a breezy east-northeasterly wind of 10-15mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain clears by Thursday morning with sunshine and warmer weather in the 70s Friday. A cold front will bring some rain late Friday night into early Saturday morning before clearing for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s for highs to round out April.