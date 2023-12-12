OVERNIGHT: Another cool, mostly clear and calm evening is ahead. Temperatures will be in the 50s through the early evening, after reaching the low 60s Tuesday afternoon. Low temps drop to the 30s for central Arkansas, with some spots dipping below freezing by sunrise. Clouds gradually increase overnight.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds stick around through the day Wednesday, but should clear after sunset. This will set up good viewing conditions of the Geminid Meteor Shower. The Geminids are one of the most active meteor showers of the year, and this year is particularly great since the New Moon falls right before the peak. Catch shooting stars as early as 10pm Wednesday night, but the best time should be midnight to 2am. It will be mostly clear and cool for stargazers.

WHAT’S NEXT: Quiet weather lasts through the work week. An approaching cold front Friday will bring mostly cloudy conditions during the day and the possibility of a few showers building in from the west last Friday night. The best chance for rain remains Saturday.