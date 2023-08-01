OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and warm conditions continue tonight. Temps will be in the 90s till 8pm and 80s afterwards. Supermoon rises at 8:42pm in Little Rock, with good viewing conditions. Low temps will be in the upper 70s by early Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: High temps flirt with 100°F, with it feeling as hot as 110°F. An excessive heat warning goes in effect noon till 9pm. It will be mostly sunny with a southeasterly wind of 5-10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Extreme heat & humidity last through the work week with high temps near or into the triple digits. Heat indices will be 110°F+ through Friday. Rain chances increase some by weekend, with temperatures becoming more seasonable to start next week.