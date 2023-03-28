OVERNIGHT: It will be colder tonight with temps dropping to the 50s by 8pm and 40s by 11pm. Some spots – particularly north and over higher elevations will see temps as low as the mid to upper 30s. Frost will be possible for those spots. Mostly clear conditions prevail with a northeasterly wind of 5-10mph.



It will be great for viewing 4 planets right after sunset (5 if you have a telescope). Just look west before 8pm. Venus will be the easiest to spot as it will be the brightest. Jupiter and Mercury will be dimmer and harder to spot low on the horizon.

WEDNESDAY: It will be a cold start to the day with low temps around 40°F. Beautiful weather again Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and lots of sunshine. Wind with be light out of the southeast.

WHAT’S NEXT: Thursday and Friday will be warmer in the 70s. Rain and storms return Friday, with a shot for some strong to severe storms Friday afternoon & evening.