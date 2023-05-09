OVERNIGHT: Another warm & humid night is on tap. Temperatures will be in the 80s through 8pm before lowering to the 70s the rest of the night. Low temps will be in the upper 60s near sunrise at 6:10am. Rain chances will be slim tonight with partly cloudy and quiet conditions.

WEDNESDAY: It starts out humid Wednesday with temps warming to the mid 80s by afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms increase later in the day and last into Wednesday night. Around ¼” to ½” of rain is possible Wednesday in central Arkansas.

WHAT’S NEXT: Heat and humidity continue into Mother’s Day Weekend with temps near 90°F. Rain and storm chances will be isolated Friday through Sunday.