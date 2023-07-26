OVERNIGHT: It will be partly cloudy, mild & muggy tonight with temperatures lowering to the mid 70s and low 80s across the state.

THURSDAY: Another heat advisory goes in effect 1pm to 7pm for heat index values of 105°F+. Afternoon temps will be in the mid to upper 70s with a southwesterly wind of 5-10mph and slim to no rain chances.

WHAT’S NEXT: Heat and humidity stay, with widespread rain keeping out. Other than an isolated shower or storm, rain coverage will stay slim to none. High temps flirt with 100°F this weekend, with triple digits more likely for the start of August next week.