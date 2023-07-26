OVERNIGHT: It will be partly cloudy, mild & muggy tonight with temperatures lowering to the mid 70s and low 80s across the state.
THURSDAY: Another heat advisory goes in effect 1pm to 7pm for heat index values of 105°F+. Afternoon temps will be in the mid to upper 70s with a southwesterly wind of 5-10mph and slim to no rain chances.
WHAT’S NEXT: Heat and humidity stay, with widespread rain keeping out. Other than an isolated shower or storm, rain coverage will stay slim to none. High temps flirt with 100°F this weekend, with triple digits more likely for the start of August next week.
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.