OVERNIGHT: Rain will develop along a stalled frontal boundary over south Arkansas late tonight and overnight. Central and north Arkansas should stay rain-free. Temperatures will be mild in the low 70s by sunrise.
WEDNESDAY: Rain will be most likely south of Little Rock earlier Wednesday, with showers and any lingering storms clearing by afternoon. Temperatures will rise to the low to mid 90s where there is ample sun. It will feel even hotter for much of the state, with heat index values in the low triple digits.
WHAT’S NEXT: Hot and humid weather lasts for the rest of the week with afternoon showers & storms more likely over the weekend.
