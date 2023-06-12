OVERNIGHT: It will stay mild tonight with a few more showers & storms lingering into the night. An additional ¼” of rain is possible for central Arkansas with temps staying in the 70s much of the evening. Lows drop to the upper 60s by sunrise with mostly cloudy conditions and a light northeasterly breeze.

TUESDAY: A few showers and storms develop Tuesday with another ¼” of rain possible. Some stronger storms farther should could have gusty wind and isolated hail. Flooding is also possible in stronger storms Tuesday. High temperatures will be around 80°F.

WHAT’S NEXT: Showers and storms are likely each day through mid-week with temps staying in the 80s. Temps heat up to the 90s by Thursday into the weekend.