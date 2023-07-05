OVERNIGHT: A few storms are possible over NWA overnight, but much of the state will be mild and mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the low 80s for the early evening, and in the 70s the remainder of the night.

THURSDAY: We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Thursday, with storms developing later in the day for central Arkansas and earlier farther west as a cold front moves through. High temps will be in the low 90s with high humidity. A few storms could be strong to severe, with damaging wind the primary threat. Some small hail is possible as well. Additional heavy rain will reduce visibility and make driving more hazardous on roads.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sporadic showers and thunderstorms last through the rest of the week & into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s mostly, with it feeling more like the upper 90s and low 100s.