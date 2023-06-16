OVERNIGHT: Storms dumped large hail over Hot Springs Village, Haskell, Glen Rose, Traskwood and Sheridan Friday afternoon. Fortunately, tonight will be mild with rain chances diminishing across the state after sunset. Low temps will be in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: It will be hot and humid Saturday with mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures will be in the 90s with it feeling like upper 90s.

STORMS SATURDAY NIGHT: Strong to severe storms roll through late Saturday night and overnight into early Sunday morning. Damaging wind is the primary threat, but isolated hail and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

FATHER’S DAY: Storms last into Sunday morning with rain becoming more sporadic through the day. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.