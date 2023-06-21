OVERNIGHT: Clear, calm and mild conditions continue once again tonight. Temps will be in the 80s much of the evening, then drop to the 70s after 10pm. Low temps will be near 70°F near sunrise around 6am.

THURSDAY: It will be sunny and warm again Thursday, with temperatures around 90°F in central Arkansas. Some spots will stay in the upper 80s with a northeasterly breeze around 5-10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunny and hot conditions last through the week, with conditions becoming more uncomfortable by the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and Sunday.