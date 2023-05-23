OVERNIGHT: Other than an isolated shower & thunderstorms this evening, tonight will be calm. Temperatures will be in the 70s for the evening with 60s later tonight.

WEDNESDAY: It will be mostly sunny and warm Wednesday. An isolated shower or storm is possible later in the afternoon & evening for a few Arkansans. Much of the state should remain rain-free. High temps will be in the mid to upper 80s with an easterly wind sustained around 10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Thursday will be warm and sunny in the upper 80s with slightly cooler and drier weather for Memorial Day Weekend.