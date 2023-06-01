OVERNIGHT: Warm conditions last into the evening, with temps in the 80s till 9pm. Low temperatures will be closer to 70°F by sunrise.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot Friday with high temps in the low 90s. There is a shot for an isolated shower or storm, with a little higher of a chance over west and northwest Arkansas Friday afternoon through early evening.

WHAT’S NEXT: Another shot for a few showers and thunderstorms is possible later Saturday afternoon and evening, particularly over west Arkansas. Temperatures will be in the low 90s this weekend with more sunshine next week.