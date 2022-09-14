TONIGHT: Clear, calm & pleasant tonight. Temperatures will be in the 80s through 8pm and drop to the 70s by 9pm. It will be beautiful weather for baseball as the Travs play their last Wednesday game at Dickey-Stephens Park. Low temps will be in the low 60s across the state near sunrise and a hair warmer than this morning.

THURSDAY: Sunny, dry weather continues Thursday with only a few more clouds. It should be a little more colorful sunset thanks to that. High temps will reach the low 90s with a calm easterly wind.

WHAT’S NEXT: It will be a week straight of sunshine, with it gradually warming up each day. It will feel more humid this weekend and hot next week with high temps returning to the mid 90s and mornings back in the low 70s.

