OVERNIGHT: Temperatures remain in the 80s till 8pm Monday night with mild conditions afterwards. It will lower to the mid 60s closer to sunrise with a light southeasterly breeze.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & warm conditions continue Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 80s. There is a low end chance for a few showers and an isolated storm over northwest Arkansas later in the day, but Little Rock and the rest of Arkansas should remain free of rain. Wind will be light out of the southeast.

WHAT’S NEXT: Humidity increases a little through the week, as do temperatures. It will feel more like summer with high temps near or at 90°F. Rain chances are slim to none for much of the work week. The best shot for a few showers & isolated storms in Little Rock is Friday and Saturday.