OVERNIGHT: After a pleasant afternoon, temperatures will cool down with clear conditions tonight. Temps will be in the low 70s through 8pm and drop to the 60s the remainder of the night. Overnight temps will lower to the upper 40s. Northwesterly wind will calm some the later in the evening we go.

WEDNESDAY: Another beautiful, dry and sunny day is on tap Wednesday. It’ll be the last morning in the 40s for the remainder of the week with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

WHAT’S NEXT: We’re warming up by the end of the work week and into the weekend. Rain chance return late Thursday night into Friday morning and again Saturday evening into Sunday. While some thunderstorms are possible, the overall severe threat remains low.