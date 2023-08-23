OVERNIGHT: Limited relief comes tonight as overnight lows stay in the 80s for most across the state. Thursday afternoon was the 11th time Little Rock hit 100°F or above so far in 2023.
THURSDAY: Hot and humid conditions continue Thursday with mostly sunny conditions. High temps will be in the low 100s, with it feeling more like 110°F to 115°F.
WHAT’S NEXT: Triple digits are likely till Saturday, with a few showers and storms possible Saturday night, Sunday & Monday. Drier and cooler air will bring temps down to seasonable levels by the end of the weekend and in to next week.
