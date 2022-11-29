TONIGHT: Fog over central Arkansas has kept instability lower for central Arkansas. Severe potential remains for far southeast Arkansas near El Dorado up to Stuttgart through 7pm. The strongest storm activity has been over Louisiana and Mississippi, where multiple tornado warnings have been issued. The severe threat will continue for Mississippi tonight. Rain should be out of Arkansas entirely by midnight with cooler and drier air moving in. It will be breezy and cold with temps in the 30s for central Arkansas by sunrise and in the 20s for northwest Arkansas.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, breezy and dry Wednesday. High temps will be chilly, in the low 50s in central Arkansas. Northerly wind of 10-15mph will weaken by the afternoon and evening hours.

WHAT’S NEXT: Cooler and drier weather lasts through Thursday with afternoons in the 50s. Milder Friday into the weekend with low rain chances Saturday & Sunday.