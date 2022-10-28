TONIGHT: Some showers will move into central Arkansas by 10pm Friday night and increase in coverage overnight. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s by 7pm and low 70s for the rest of the night with mid to upper 50s by sunrise Saturday. It will be cloudy and cool with a northeasterly wind of 5-10mph.

SATURDAY: Widespread rain moves in throughout the day Saturday and lessens in coverage by Saturday night. The heaviest rain is most likely Saturday morning and early afternoon with 3/4″ to 1″ possible for Little Rock and higher amounts over south and southeast Arkansas. A few storms are possible, but severe weather is not anticipated. It will be a cool rain with temperatures in the upper 50s, near 60°F. It will also be breezy with northeasterly wind around 5-15mph with gusts near 20mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: A few showers will be possible Sunday, but overall, it will be mostly cloudy and mild with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Sunshine returns for Halloween with high temps near 70°F. Trick-or-treating will be in the 60s. Warmer next week with highs in the 70s.

