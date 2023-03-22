OVERNIGHT: It stays mild tonight with mostly cloudy and breezy conditions. Temperatures will be in the low 70s through 8pm and upper 60s for the rest of the night. Southerly wind will hold steady around 10-15mph.

THURSDAY: Warm weather continues Thursday with temperatures closer to 80°F. Rain will build in over far northwest Arkansas, but the rest of the state should remain rain-free and humid. South-southwesterly wind will be sustained at 15-20mph with gusts up to 25mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Heavy rain and storms develop Friday. The strongest storms should roll through central Arkansas Friday afternoon and early evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with hail, damaging wind and few tornadoes possible. Additionally, another 1½-3″ of rain is forecast, with flooding possible. A Flood Watch goes in effect Thursday evening through early Saturday morning for north Arkansas. The highest risk for severe storms is over southeast Arkansas. Rain clears in time for the weekend with fair weather and temps in the low 70s. Cooler weather returns mid-week next week.