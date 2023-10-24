OVERNIGHT: Another warm evening & mild night is in the forecast. Temps lower to the 70s by 8pm and 60s after midnight. Wind will remain sustained around 10mph out of the south.

WEDNESDAY: Warm weather continues through Wednesday, with afternoon temps in the upper 80s. The record high Wednesday is 89°F from 1944. It will be breezy out of the southeast with wind around 10-15mph. There will be a good mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day.

WHAT’S NEXT: Afternoons in the 80s last through Saturday, with slightly higher rain chances by the end of the work week. Sunday and Monday will have the best shot for widespread rainfall. A drastic drop in temps arrives Monday, with the afternoon only in the 60s and morning dropping to the 30s/40s the morning of Halloween.