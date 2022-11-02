TONIGHT: We’ll have another pretty (but not as colorful) sunset this evening at 6:14pm. Tonight will be clear and calm with temperatures dropping to the 60s by 7pm and low 50s near sunrise. Our average low is 44°F in Little Rock for this time of year.

THURSDAY: After another cool start in the low 50s, it will warm to near 80°F Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny conditions, along with a southeasterly wind of 5-10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Widespread rain, along with some storms are likely Friday night into early Saturday. The greatest threat for severe storms is over southwest Arkansas. Damaging wind is the primary threat, with a lower (and less confident) threat for a tornado or two. If the cold front speeds up any, which has been the trend, then the severe threat will increase for west and central Arkansas. Timing right now is ~10pm – 2am for strongest activity in central Arkansas. Rain clears out of the state by Saturday afternoon with breezy conditions and cooler weather for the rest of the weekend.

