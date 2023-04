OVERNIGHT: Temperatures cool to the 60s this evening and 50s after midnight. Low temps drop to around 50°F near sunrise with southeasterly wind 5-10mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny, pleasant weather continues Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

WHAT’S NEXT: It will warm up gradually through the week with temperatures closer to 80°F by Friday and Saturday. The best chance for some showers and a few isolated storms is Saturday. Severe weather is not anticipated at this time.