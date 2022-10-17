TONIGHT: Little Rock hit 67°F Monday afternoon, but winter arrives Tuesday morning. Temperatures cool down rapidly tonight to the 50s by 7pm and 40s by 10pm. Temps drop to the upper 30s near sunrise in Little Rock. Our average low this time of year is 53°F for Little Rock. North Arkansas and some isolated spots farther west could see temps sub-freezing and as low as the upper 20s. A Freeze Warning goes in effect for much of the northern half of the state 1am – 10am. Clear & cold tonight with a northerly wind around 5-10mph – which should deter any frost development in Little Rock.

TUESDAY: After a cold start Tuesday morning, afternoon temps only warm to the upper 50s. It will be chilly, dry & sunny Wednesday afternoon with a northerly wind closer to 10mph. The average high temperature in Little Rock this time of year is 74°F. A Freeze Watch goes in effect Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning for much of the state.

WHAT’S NEXT: Wednesday morning will be the coldest in Little Rock with freezing temperatures possible. If Little Rock freezes Wednesday morning, it will be the earliest freeze on record in the city. Last time it was close to this cold October 19 in Little Rock was 33°F from 1989.



Thursday morning will be the last morning in the 30s for central Arkansas for the rest of the week. Afternoon temps return to the 70s Thursday and 80s Friday into the weekend.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.