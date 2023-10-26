OVERNIGHT: It stays mild tonight with temps in the 70s. Cloudy conditions last overnight with southerly wind sustained at 10mph. A few sprinkles will be possible, but substantial rainfall is not anticipated.
FRIDAY: Warm temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s last through Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers will be possible throughout the day Friday with generally, less than one-tenth an inch of rain expected. Southwesterly wind will be 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph.
WHAT’S NEXT: Widespread rain is expected Saturday and Sunday with mainly showers and a few thunderstorms. Wind increases Sunday and Monday as the cold front moves through. A drastic drop in temps comes next week with mornings dipping to the 30s Tuesday through Thursday and high temps in the 50s.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.