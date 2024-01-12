OVERNIGHT: It’s going to be a frigid night with temperatures in the 30s for the evening, with it feeling like the teens. Clouds will clear and winds will lessen a little overnight.

SATURDAY: The last day to get anything done in preparation for winter weather is Saturday. It will be sunny with high temperatures in the low 50s with dry conditions.

WHAT’S NEXT: Snow starts in Arkansas Sunday afternoon and lasts through Monday afternoon. Widespread travel impacts are anticipated. Additionally, temperatures and wind chill values will be dangerous. It’s going to feel colder than 0°F Sunday through Tuesday. Temperatures will not get above freezing till Wednesday afternoon.

HOW MUCH SNOW?: Little Rock is expecting 3-6″ of snow Sunday into Monday, with some spots in central Arkansas possibly getting over half a foot.