OVERNIGHT: Temperatures will hover right around 30°F tonight and overnight. Anything leftover frozen on the roads today will stay icy. We will stay below freezing all night and into early tomorrow morning. Northeasterly wind will be light around 5mph with freezing rain increasing in coverage and intensity around 9pm through roughly 2am. Some sleet and freezing rain will develop earlier and later than that timeframe as well. Make sure phones are charged now as more power outages and tree damage is anticipated.

THURSDAY: Wintry precipitation will lighten by Thursday morning, but temperatures will still be below freezing around 30°F. It is not until noon Thursday that temperatures could climb above 32°F. Precipitation will come to an end by Thursday afternoon as well with northerly wind 5-10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: While we do anticipate melting Thursday afternoon, some icy spots could still remain Friday morning. Impacts, however, will be less. Friday will be sunny in the 40s. Saturday closer to 50°F, and Sunday will be near 60°F.