OVERNIGHT: It will cool down tonight with temps in the 50s for much of the time. Upper 40s by sunrise Saturday morning with a northeasterly wind sustained around 10mph.

SATURDAY: There should be a good amount of sunshine mixed with clouds Saturday with high temps near 70°F. Northeasterly wind continues around 10mph with no rain in the forecast.

EASTER SUNDAY: Some clouds mix in to Easter’s forecast now, but the weather will still be nice. High temperatures will be in the low 70s after starting in the low 50s Sunday morning.