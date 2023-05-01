OVERNIGHT: It will be clear and calm tonight with temps mostly in the 60s through the evening. Temps drop to the 50s by 10pm and 40s for the overnight low.

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy and dry weather takes us into Tuesday. Temperatures will be chilly to start in the upper 40s with the afternoon in the mid 70s. Northwest wind will be sustained at 10-15mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: More sunshine and fair weather continues through mid-week with temperatures in the 80s by Thursday. Rain returns late Thursday through the weekend with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.